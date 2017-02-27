- ITV Report
'Hidden Fences' blunder at Oscars sends Twitter into frenzy
Non-existent film Hidden Fences has made an unfortunate reappearance at the Oscars.
People editor Jess Cagle slipped up on the red carpet as he conflated the titles of two separate nominated movies, Fences and Hidden Figures.
It comes just weeks after actor Michael Keaton made the same slip up as he presented an award at the Golden Globes.
Oscars viewers used Twitter to criticise Cagle for confusing the pair - and accused those who had made the mistake of racism.
Fences is the big screen adaptation of August Wilson's Pulitzer Prize-winning play starring Denzel Washington as a tough-talking father.
While Hidden Figures tells the true story of three black women who helped Nasa send their first astronauts into space.
Tanvi Chatterjee wrote: "Not all black films are the same. How hard is it 2 remember the names of two best picture nominated movies?"
Lola Alevtia tweeted: "If you keep calling Hidden Figures #HiddenFences maybe U have some hidden bigotry/hidden ignorance. Three black cast films. Not hard #Oscars."
One user posted: "#HiddenFences is a thing bc dumb racists can't or won't understand that #Fences and #HiddenFigures are 2 different films #Oscars".
While another posted: "Funny how everyone is confused by #HiddenFences but not by Hacksaw Ridge, Manchester By The Sea or Florence Foster Jenkins. Racist much?."
Christopher Leonard added: "just because it's two great black movies nominated don't mean you white people have to count it as one."