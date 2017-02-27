'Hidden Fences' blunder at Oscars sends Twitter into frenzy

I didn't think we'd get to do this again #Oscars #HiddenFences https://t.co/5lDYwPXClr

Non-existent film Hidden Fences has made an unfortunate reappearance at the Oscars.

People editor Jess Cagle slipped up on the red carpet as he conflated the titles of two separate nominated movies, Fences and Hidden Figures.

It comes just weeks after actor Michael Keaton made the same slip up as he presented an award at the Golden Globes.

Oscars viewers used Twitter to criticise Cagle for confusing the pair - and accused those who had made the mistake of racism.

Fences is the big screen adaptation of August Wilson's Pulitzer Prize-winning play starring Denzel Washington as a tough-talking father.

While Hidden Figures tells the true story of three black women who helped Nasa send their first astronauts into space.