Hollywood tour bus group make surprise stop at Oscars

Passengers on an open-top bus tour of Hollywood received a star-studded surprise when they were unexpectedly ushered into the Oscars.

Host Jimmy Kimmel said the unwitting guests had been told they were being taken to look round an exhibition, but were instead brought into the Dolby Theatre in the middle of the ceremony.

The shocked passengers whipped their mobile phones out to capture the moment and snap selfies with Mahershala Ali's best supporting actor Oscar.