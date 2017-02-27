- ITV Report
Leicester fans hold rally in support of Claudio Ranieri
Leicester City football fans are holding a rally to show their support for sacked manager Claudio Ranieri.
Fans held banners saying 'Thank you, Claudio' and sang chants with his name as they marched to the King Power stadium ahead of their next game.
Ranieri was sacked by the club's management less than nine months after he led the team to the Premier League title.
The football world reacted with shock and anger to the dismissal, and many Leicester fans seemed to still be behind their manager, even though the Foxes are currently just one point above the relegation zone.
After his removal Ranieri released a statement saying his dream of staying at Leicester following their previous success had "died".
The 65-year-old Italian added: "After the euphoria of last season and being crowned Premier League champions all I dreamt of was staying with Leicester City, the club I love, for always.
"Sadly this was not to be."
Ranieiri, 65, visited Leicester's training ground on Saturday morning to say goodbye to his former players and staff but he said the meeting was not emotional just "normal".
On Monday night the team will play their first match without Ranieri when they face Liverpool.