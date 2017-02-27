Leicester fans hold rally in support of Claudio Ranieri

Leicester City football fans are holding a rally to show their support for sacked manager Claudio Ranieri.

Fans held banners saying 'Thank you, Claudio' and sang chants with his name as they marched to the King Power stadium ahead of their next game.

Ranieri was sacked by the club's management less than nine months after he led the team to the Premier League title.

The football world reacted with shock and anger to the dismissal, and many Leicester fans seemed to still be behind their manager, even though the Foxes are currently just one point above the relegation zone.