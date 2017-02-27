- ITV Report
Oscars 2017: The winners of this year's Academy Awards
Best Picture Moonlight landed best picture, but chaos filled the awards ceremony as La La Land was read out as the winner in error.
- Arrival
- Fences
- Hacksaw Ridge
- Hell Or High Water
- Hidden Figures
- La La Land
- Lion
- Manchester By The Sea
- Moonlight - WINNER
Best Director
- Denis Villeneuve: Arrival
- Mel Gibson: Hacksaw Ridge
- Damien Chazelle: La La Land - WINNER
- Kenneth Lonergan
- Manchester By The Sea
- Barry Jenkins: Moonlight
Best Actress
- Isabelle Huppert: Elle
- Ruth Negga: Loving
- Natalie Portman: Jackie
- Emma Stone: La La Land - WINNER
- Meryl Streep: Florence Foster Jenkins
Best Actor
- Casey Affleck: Manchester By The Sea - WINNER
- Andrew Garfield: Hacksaw Ridge
- Ryan Gosling: La La Land
- Viggo Mortensen: Captain Fantastic
- Denzel Washington: Fences
Best Supporting Actress
- Viola Davis: Fences- WINNER
- Naomie Harris: Moonlight
- Nicole Kidman: Lion
- Octavia Spencer: Hidden Figures
- Michelle Williams: Manchester By The Sea
Best Supporting Actor
- Mahershala Ali: Moonlight - WINNER
- Jeff Bridges: Hell Or High Water
- Lucas Hedges: Manchester By The Sea
- Dev Patel: Lion
- Michael Shannon: Nocturnal Animals
Animated Feature Film
- Kubo And The Two Strings
- Moana
- My Life As A Zucchini
- The Red Turtle
- Zootopia - WINNER
Best feature-length documentary
- Fire At Sea
- Gianfranco Rosi And Donatella Palermo
- I Am Not Your Negro
- Raoul Peck, Rémi Grellety And Hébert Peck
- Life, Animated
- Roger Ross Williams And Julie Goldman
- O.J.: Made In America - WINNER
- Ezra Edelman And Caroline Waterlow
- 13th
- Ava Duvernay, Spencer Averick And Howard Barish