Oscars 2017: The winners of this year's Academy Awards

This year marks the 89th Academy Awards to be held.

Best Picture Moonlight landed best picture, but chaos filled the awards ceremony as La La Land was read out as the winner in error.

  • Arrival
  • Fences
  • Hacksaw Ridge
  • Hell Or High Water
  • Hidden Figures
  • La La Land
  • Lion
  • Manchester By The Sea
  • Moonlight - WINNER
Emma Stone, 28, won best actress for her role in La La Land. Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

Best Director

  • Denis Villeneuve: Arrival
  • Mel Gibson: Hacksaw Ridge
  • Damien Chazelle: La La Land - WINNER
  • Kenneth Lonergan
  • Manchester By The Sea
  • Barry Jenkins: Moonlight
Damien Chazelle, 32, is the youngest film-maker to win the best director Oscar. Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Best Actress

  • Isabelle Huppert: Elle
  • Ruth Negga: Loving
  • Natalie Portman: Jackie
  • Emma Stone: La La Land - WINNER
  • Meryl Streep: Florence Foster Jenkins
Emma Stone, 28, has already received a Golden Globe and Bafta for her role in La La Land. Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

Best Actor

  • Casey Affleck: Manchester By The Sea - WINNER
  • Andrew Garfield: Hacksaw Ridge
  • Ryan Gosling: La La Land
  • Viggo Mortensen: Captain Fantastic
  • Denzel Washington: Fences
The 41-year-old actor thanked his brother Ben Affleck and parents in his acceptance speech. Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Best Supporting Actress

  • Viola Davis: Fences- WINNER
  • Naomie Harris: Moonlight
  • Nicole Kidman: Lion
  • Octavia Spencer: Hidden Figures
  • Michelle Williams: Manchester By The Sea
Mahershala Ali, Emma Stone, Viola Davis and Casey Affleck holding their Oscars. Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Best Supporting Actor

  • Mahershala Ali: Moonlight - WINNER
  • Jeff Bridges: Hell Or High Water
  • Lucas Hedges: Manchester By The Sea
  • Dev Patel: Lion
  • Michael Shannon: Nocturnal Animals

Animated Feature Film

  • Kubo And The Two Strings
  • Moana
  • My Life As A Zucchini
  • The Red Turtle
  • Zootopia - WINNER

Best feature-length documentary

  • Fire At Sea
  • Gianfranco Rosi And Donatella Palermo
  • I Am Not Your Negro
  • Raoul Peck, Rémi Grellety And Hébert Peck
  • Life, Animated
  • Roger Ross Williams And Julie Goldman
  • O.J.: Made In America - WINNER
  • Ezra Edelman And Caroline Waterlow
  • 13th
  • Ava Duvernay, Spencer Averick And Howard Barish
