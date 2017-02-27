Patients' confidential information left in warehouse for five years

Following the discovery of the misplaced information there have been allegations of a 'cover up'. Credit: PA

More than half a million pieces of patients' confidential medical correspondence - including cancer diagnoses and treatment plans - have been mislaid by the NHS after they were mistakenly stored in a warehouse. The documents, sent between GPs and hospitals over five years, did not reach their recipients because they were stored in a warehouse by private company NHS Shared Business Services (SBS). The contents of the messages ranged from blood and urine test results to cancer diagnoses. The error was first discovered in March 2016, but following a report in The Guardian that the NHS has been quietly reviewing how many patients had been affected by the error, there have been allegations of a "cover up". The NHS is now spending millions of pounds assessing the scale of the situation and will probe whether the delays contributed to any patients' deaths, the newspaper reported. The issue relates to patients' documents not being forwarded after they were sent to practices where the patient was not known or had moved away.

SBS, which is co-owned by the Department of Health and French company Sopra Steria, was operating the redirection service in the East Midlands, the South West, and north-east London. Richard Vautrey, deputy chairman of the British Medical Association's GP committee, warned that patients could have been harmed by the failure, which began in 2011. "This is a very serious incident, it should never have happened and it's an example of what happens when the NHS tries to cut costs by inviting private companies to do work which they don't do properly," he added. An NHS England spokesperson said: "Some correspondence forwarded to SBS between 2011-2016 was not redirected or forwarded by them to GP surgeries or linked to the medical record when the sender sent correspondence to the wrong GP or the patient changed practice. "A team including clinical experts has reviewed that old correspondence and it has now all been delivered wherever possible to the correct practice. "SBS have expressed regret for this situation."

