School partially shut and pupils given police escort as travellers on academy's car park refuse to move

Students were told they would not be allowed outside the school buildings during the day. Credit: SWNS

A school in Birmingham has been forced to partially close after travellers on the car park refused to move. Shenley Academy remained open to only Year 11 and sixth form students, who received a police escort via the delivery entrance to the site. Students were also informed that they would not be allowed outside the school building during PE lessons and break times.

The travellers were served with a 24-hour eviction notice on Friday. Credit: SWNS

In a letter to parents, headteacher Lucy Monk said: "I am sorry to have to inform you that in spite of serving a 24-hour eviction notice on the afternoon of Saturday, February 25, that the traveller community currently residing in the academy car park are not willing to abide by this notice." Ms Monk said the academy, which is attended by 1,000 pupils, was working with West Midlands Police and Birmingham City Council to legally remove around 20 caravans which arrived on Friday.

Around 20 caravans arrived at the school's car park on Friday. Credit: SWNS