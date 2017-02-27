'Shameful period of British history': Child sex abuse inquiry begins

The Inquiry began in 2014 and has been dogged by controversies Credit: IICSA

Vulnerable British children shipped overseas in a long-running migration programme were exposed to "unacceptable depravity" including torture, sexual abuse and slavery, an inquiry has heard. The scheme saw an estimated 150,000 children from poor families being sent to parts of the British Empire between 1920 and 1974, by religious orders and charities who said they would lead better lives. Many suffered physical, mental, and sexual abuse in homes and schools run by these institutions in Australia, Canada, New Zealand, and Southern Rhodesia which is now modern-day Zimbabwe. ITV News Reporter Sejal Karia is at the hearing:

David Hill, who was a child migrant sent to Fairbridge Farm School at the age of 12, said that he was "more fortunate than most" because his mother joined him and his brothers later, but said many suffered from abuse. He has spoken to many former Fairbridge children and from his research, he told the Inquiry, he believes that sexual abuse took place on a much wider scale than initially thought, estimating that around 60% of children were abused. He spoke of children as young as four who never saw their parents again, and were "the least protected, the most vulnerable, and the most abused". Mr Hill broke down as he spoke about the need for an "understanding of the long-term consequences" of the abuse. He said many child migrants "never recover and are permanently afflicted with guilt, shame, diminished self-confidence, low self-esteem, fear, and trauma".

