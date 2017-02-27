Tara Palmer-Tomkinson's sister shares emotional eulogy

My darling Tara. I hope you know how much we miss you.

From the moment you were born we were a family of five, but now we are four and that just isn't right.

I hope you're aware of all the lovely things people have written about you, and that you are touched, because you never believed you lit up a room or made people feel special, but you did. You really did.

I hope that you are resting, because you found life hard and now it is done.

My beloved sister, I don't think you realised that success is never about the big things, but about the small things, and that just being you was enough.