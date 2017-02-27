- ITV Report
Tara Palmer-Tomkinson's sister shares emotional eulogy
Tara Palmer-Tomkinson's sister has shared her emotional eulogy given during a private funeral for the socialite which took place on Monday.
Santa Montefiore said she hoped her "beloved sister" was being looked after in Heaven.
Palmer-Tomkinson, 45, died on February 8 from a perforated ulcer.
Montefiore posted her tribute on Twitter and Facebook.
Montefiore, who addressed the moving eulogy to her late sister saying she knew she was there in spirit, said she hoped "the angels wrap their wings around you".
She continued: "I hope you can make rabbit ears and witty rhymes up there, because your loopy humour was your gift to us and now it is your gift to them.
"How they will laugh. I envy them that."
Montefiore said she had always tried to look after her younger sibling.
"I hope they are looking after you now in Heaven and that you are letting them, and that you heal," she said.
She concluded: "Most of all, my dearest Tara, I hope you know that we love you, with all our hearts, we really do."