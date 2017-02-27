Trump proposes $54bn increase to US defence budget

Donald Trump promised to increase defence spending during his campaign. Credit: AP / Khalid Mohammed

US President Donald Trump wants to increase the country's defence budget by $54bn according to sources quoted by the Associated Press (AP). The budget hike will coincide with corresponding cuts to domestic programs and foreign aid. White House budget officials outlined the information during a telephone call with reporters given on condition of anonymity. AP said the budget officials on the call ignored requests to put the briefing on the record, even though Trump has frequently denounced the use of anonymous sources by the media.

Donald Trump and his defence secretary James 'Mad Dog' Mattis. Credit: AP / Pablo Martinez Monsivais

Trump's defence budget will be revealed in a partial submission to Congress next month, with proposals on taxes and other programs coming later. The approximately 10 percent increase for the Pentagon would fulfil a Trump campaign promise to build up the military. One official said there will be a reduction in foreign aid and that most domestic agencies will face cuts. Last week President Trump said he wanted to expand America's nuclear capacity to ensure it is at the "top of the pack". Mr Trump claimed the US had fallen behind in its atomic weapons capacity. This week he is expected to outline his plans for defence and border security in a speech to Congress titled "The Renewal of the American Spirit." America spends more on defence than any other country in the world at roughly $600bn (£481bn) annually.

Trump's budget will be sent to Congress in mid-March. Credit: AP /Susan Walsh / File