Tunisia attack inquest: Verdict due on 30 British deaths

Thirty British people were killed in the Tunisia attack in June 2015. Credit: ITV News

The inquest into the deaths of 30 British people during a terror attack at a beach resort in Tunisia will deliver its verdict on Tuesday. The court has been looking into the circumstances surrounding the shooting in the popular area of Port El Kantaoui, Sousse, in June 2015. The inquest, which began on January 16 at London's Royal Courts of Justice, will determine how much the UK government and travel firms knew about the risk of an attack on tourists holidaying in the area. Islamist gunman Seifeddine Rezgui killed 38 people with an automatic weapon on the beach and the adjoining five-star Riu Imperial Marhaba Hotel.

Sousse's Police Chief said lessons have been learned from the attack. Credit: ITV News

The court has been hearing evidence from security officials, foreign office representatives and tour operators as well as victims of the attack. The inquest was shown previously unseen CCTV and mobile phone footage of the incident which was the worst incident targeting British people since the 2005 bombings in London. The court was also told how Tunisian police "deliberately and unjustifiably" delayed their arrival at the scene because of cowardice. Sousse Police Chief, Rezgui Sofiene, has told ITV News that the security forces have learned from their mistakes. He said: "Now we have more cars, more motorbikes. Concerning the security agents, they are now more competent". But the threat they face has now changed as some young Tunisian men who travelled to Syria to fight are returning home. A senior politician, Oussama Sghaier, admits this is a worrying problem. He told ITV News: "We are completely aware of this problem and we are ready to face those people that will come from those areas."

Gunman Rezgui was dropped off at the beach by an unknown accomplice. Credit: ITV News