Winter: it's not over yet

A colder night with temperatures dropping below freezing - turning frosty and for many of us, icy into dawn.

A fine, clear, crisp start tomorrow with much awaited blue skies and sunshine if freezing cold first thing before clouding over from the west. Brisk winds will bring in blustery downpours - fewer and further between than today - but prolonged and hefty with sleet and snow again, mostly over high ground.

Colder than it has been as temperatures slide.

Lucy Verasamy ITV Weather Presenter