Grandmother deported despite 27 years' marriage to Briton

A woman has been deported from the UK despite having been married to her British husband for 27 years and having two British sons and a British granddaughter in the country.

Irene Clennell was removed by British officials after losing her right to permanent residency by returning to her native Singapore to care for her dying parents.

Her British family said she was left with just £12 in her pocket and nowhere to stay in Singapore after focusing on building a life in the UK over the last 30 years.

The government's "insensitive and unfair rules" had served to rip their family apart and would leave her seriously ill husband John without his sole carer, said Ms Clennell's sister-in-law Angela.

"Without her to look after him, we’re all worried for him, and to rip apart a family after 30 years of happiness seems so unfair," she wrote in a page raising funds for a legal challenge to the deportation.