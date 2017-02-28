Ban drones near airports, former police chief says

Drones should be banned from entering controlled airspace around major airports like Heathrow and Gatwick, a former Met Police commissioner has told the Lords.

Independent crossbencher Lord Stevens of Kirkwhelpington said there was an easy answer to the issue of near-misses between commercial aircraft and drones at airports.

He said at question time: "Surely a quick answer is to prohibit any drones in that area."

Transport minister Lord Ahmad of Wimbledon said the Civil Aviation Authority had a "specific regime" around the commercial operation of drones.

"We are looking at those particular regulations to see how they may be extended," he added, as peers argued for greater controls on drones.