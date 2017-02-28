- ITV Report
Ban drones near airports, former police chief says
Drones should be banned from entering controlled airspace around major airports like Heathrow and Gatwick, a former Met Police commissioner has told the Lords.
Independent crossbencher Lord Stevens of Kirkwhelpington said there was an easy answer to the issue of near-misses between commercial aircraft and drones at airports.
He said at question time: "Surely a quick answer is to prohibit any drones in that area."
Transport minister Lord Ahmad of Wimbledon said the Civil Aviation Authority had a "specific regime" around the commercial operation of drones.
"We are looking at those particular regulations to see how they may be extended," he added, as peers argued for greater controls on drones.
The government is undertaking a consultation exercise on drone regulation and Lord Ahmad said cross-government work had achieved progress in a number of areas, including trials to explore options for detecting and countering drones.
Tory Lord Naseby said the threat of terrorism and the misuse of drones had "heightened" over the past year and called for stricter laws that consumers could comprehend.
Independent crossbencher Lord Hylton called for "total exclusion zones" for drones around flight paths near major airports.
Lord Ahmad said the government was looking at the issues of geofencing around critical sites.
"There were 70 reported incidents in 2016 and those are 70 too many," he said.
"It's important that, as technology advances, we look at more rapid and rigid enforcement of geofencing."