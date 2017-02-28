Brave girl of 14 saved three lives with organ donations

A brave teenager who decided to donate her organs shortly before her death at age 14 has been hailed for her "final act" of generosity.

Megan Hoyle made the decision in an intensive care unit at the Sheffield Children's Hospital just days after becoming suddenly ill.

Her gift is understood to have saved the life at at least three people.

Megan's mother Wendy Charnley and father Lee Hoyle say they have taken comfort in the teenager's "final act" of organ donation.

Brother Lee Charnley, aged 25, also paid tribute to her kindness in a memorial to the "vibrant, beautiful and funny" schoolgirl, who died on Friday.

He described her as "bright, funny and full of joy", who brought "joy and smiles to all she met".