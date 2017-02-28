Breast surgeon accused of conducting 'completely unnecessary' operations

Video report by ITV News Correspondent Ben Chapman

A breast cancer surgeon has been accused of conducting a series of "completely unnecessary" breast operations to earn extra money. Ian Paterson is on trial for causing grievous bodily harm to 10 patients by inventing cancer diagnoses and conducting invasive surgery. The court was told Paterson lied to his alleged victims, "exaggerating or quite simply inventing risk of cancer", then often claimed payments for more expensive procedures. And he did so for "obscure motives" which may have included a desire to "earn extra money", a jury of seven men and five women at Nottingham Crown Court was told.

Paterson was formerly employed by Spire Healthcare. Credit: ITV News

His alleged victims included a 25-year-old woman who was left "devastated" when told unnecessary operations had profoundly affected her ability to breastfeed. Leanne Joseph was told by Paterson a scan revealed pre-cancerous cells in her milk ducts - with the surgeon recommending she returned two days later for surgery. The court heard Paterson said the removal of her ducts - leaving her unable to breastfeed - would be a "small price to pay for her life". The court heard Ms Joseph's scan had been "entirely normal" and that this operation - and a similar one on her other breast - were "quite unnecessary". Prosecutor Julian Christopher said: "It would appear that not only were the operations entirely unnecessary, they were not even done properly. "Mrs Joseph was profoundly affected by her inability to breastfeed, and even more so once she learnt that the operations were unnecessary."

A jury at Nottingham Crown Court was told Paterson lied to his alleged victims. Credit: Rui Vieira / PA