Broadchurch storyline praised by sexual assault campaigners and viewers

Broadchurch's storyline has been praised by police and rape counsellors, saying they hope it will encourage victims of sexual assault to come forward.

The new series began on Monday night, with viewers moved by harrowing scenes in which Trish Winterman, played by former Coronation Street actress Julie Hesmondhalgh, recounted being raped.

The show's writer, Chris Chibnall, said he wanted to tell the story after continued increases in the number of sexual offences being reported to police.

Set in a fictional Dorset town, the hit ITV crime drama's third series follows the investigation into the attack and producers worked closely with victim services before filming.

Helen Stevens, service manager at Dorset Rape Crisis, said it had been a "real privilege" to work with Chibnall and the Broadchurch production team.

"We hope that the series will enable victims of sexual violence to come forward to receive the help and specialist support that is available to them," she said.