BT landline-only customer plan 'to slash bills by £60'

BT landline phone customers could save £60 a year under new proposals being considered by Ofcom.

The plan would benefit over two million people that have taken out landline-only contracts with the telecoms giant, who could see bills slashed by "at least £5 a month".

Communications regulator Ofcom said relevant customers were often elderly, vulnerable, or those who have remained with the same landline provider for decades.

These customers are more often than not getting "poor value for money".

Ofcom found that BT's market power has allowed it to increase prices without much risk of losing customers, with rivals then following its pricing lead.