Car which Tupac Shakur was shot in on sale for £1.2 million

Shakur was in Death Row Records' Suge Knight when he was shot. Credit: momentsintime/AP

The car in which Tupac Shakur was fatally shot in has gone on sale for £1.2 million ($1.5 million).

The US rapper, whose hits include California Love and Changes, was killed in a drive-by attack in Las Vegas in September 1996.

He was taken to hospital and put on a life support machine, but died six days later at the age of 25.

Tupac pictured three days before he was fatally shot in 1996. Credit: AP

Memorabilia dealer Moments in Time listed the 1996 BMW 750iL that once belonged to Death Row Records co-founder Suge Knight on its website.

Shakur was in the car with Knight when he was shot several times by a gunman in another vehicle. The murder has never been solved.

The car listing doesn't give any details on its history since Shakur's death.

But it appears to have been well-used with more than 92,000 miles on the clock.