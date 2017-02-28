Duchess of Cambridge visits children's hospital

It's when to come to a place like this, you realise how fortunate your own life is.

The Duchess of Cambridge has been meeting families of children being treated at Evelina Children's Hospital.

Like Jack Sneddon, who was born in November in Glasgow with half a heart.

At four months old, this little chap has had open heart surgery twice.

His mum has been here since the day he was born, and stays at the Ronald McDonald House - which Kate was visiting today.

It allows parents to stay close to the Evelina London hospital where their children are being treated.