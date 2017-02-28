Ford plans to cut 1,100 jobs at Bridgend factory - is Brexit to blame?

ITV News has learned that Ford has drawn up plans to cut 1,160 jobs at its engine plant in Bridgend over the next four years.

It's understood that Ford is responding to a fall in global demand and problems with efficiency - including restrictive work practices - specific to Bridgend.

The company expects headcount to fall from its current level of 1,760 to around 600 by 2021, mostly through natural attrition.

The Sigma engine that is built at Bridgend is exported to EU as well other global markets, including China and the United States, but is in the process of being phased out.

The new Dragon engine which will replace it will be made for Ford's European operations only.

Demand for the Dragon engine is expected to be lower than for the Sigma.