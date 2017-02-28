Former Team Sky medic pulls out of doping inquest
Former Team Sky Doctor Richard Freeman has pulled out of giving evidence to MPs tomorrow in their continuing investigation into doping in sport.
Freeman, now the chief medic at British Cycling, is the man at the centre of the "jiffy bag" row involving Sir Bradley Wiggins.
He says he is too unwell to attend but his absence will not help the image of Britain’s most successful Olympic sport, which is also under investigation over a culture of bullying.
The committee have asked Dr Freeman to provide written evidence, although clearly he will not have that ready by tomorrow.
MPs have also not ruled out calling him to appear sometime in the future, however by that time events may have overtaken any useful information he may be able to contribute.
Nicole Sapstead, the boss at the UK anti-doping agency, is still scheduled to give evidence, during which she will update the committee on her organisation’s own inquiry into events surrounding the delivery of medication to Wiggins in 2011.
Team Sky boss Sir David Brailsford revealed to MPs at their last session that he’d been told the medication in question was fluimicil.
It is a prescription drug, that is allowed to be taken by athletes outside of competition but not in "race time". Dr Freeman administered it to Wiggins.
Also due to appear tomorrow, Simon Cope the former British Cycling coach who now works for Wiggins.
Although he was a coach for British Cycling’s women’s team at the time he couriered the package from the UK to France where he handed it over to Dr. Freeman.
Also tomorrow, British Cycling will brief all its staff about the progress of an independent review carried out into accusations that a bullying culture permeates the sport at the top level.
Sources close to the process say it does not make pretty reading.