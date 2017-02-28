Hatton Garden raiders 'staged similar heist' five years earlier

Two of the robbers involved in the daring multi-million pound Hatton Garden heist are said to have carried out a 'strikingly similar' high-end robbery just five years earlier.

Terry Perkins, 68, and Daniel Jones, 59, described as "premier league criminals", are alleged to have broken into Chatila jewellers in Old Bond Street on the August bank holiday weekend in 2010.

The men, wearing high-visibility jackets, are said to have gained access to the building before attempting to drill into the safe of a rear office, Southwark Crown Court heard.

They were unable to break the safe, where valuables were kept over holiday periods and which contained more than 50 million US dollars (£40 million) worth of jewellery.

But they did gain access to a ground floor show room, where they are alleged to have stolen £1 million in jewellery and precious stones, prosecutor Philip Evans said.

Perkins, from Enfield, denies one count of burglary at the Mayfair jewellers between August 28 and August 31 2010.

Jones, also from Enfield and a "close associate" of Perkins, pleaded guiltyto his role at an earlier hearing ahead of the trial, the jury was told.