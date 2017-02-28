Hippo Gustavito beaten to death in El Salvador zoo

A hippo has been beaten to death after attackers broke into his enclosure.

The attack happened on Saturday at the National Zoo of El Salvador.

The animal, named Gustavito, is believed to have been beaten with metal bars, knives and rocks and later died of his injuries.

He was a star attraction at the zoo having been brought over from Guatemala 13 years ago.

Authorities have launched an investigation and security has been stepped up at the zoo - but the perpetrators are still at large.