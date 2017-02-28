Matalan killer handed life sentence for murdering couple

A man who killed a woman and her new boyfriend outside a Matalan store in Cardiff has been jailed for life with a minimum term of 23 years.

Andrew Saunders, 21, pleaded guilty to stabbing Zoe Morgan and Lee Simmons to death in September last year.

Their bodies were discovered outside the store in Queen Street, Cardiff city centre, at 5.50am on September 28.

Miss Morgan, who worked as a window dressed in the store, had recently graduated from the University of South Wales.