'Mr Trump, deporting our mum isn't making America great again'

Mother Guadalupe Garcia de Rayos in a locked van Credit: Puente Human Rights Movement

The heartbroken children of a woman who was deported to Mexico have lashed out at President Trump's tougher approach to immigration, accusing him of wanting to make families suffer. Guadalupe Garcia de Rayos had been in the United States illegally for nearly two decades before she was arrested by immigration officials and sent back to her native Mexico earlier this month. She was one of the first undocumented immigrants to fall victim to Mr Trump's new hardline policies.

Her two US-born children, speaking to ITV News on the same day their mother celebrated her 36th birthday more than 2,000 miles away on her own, say the president has inflicted unjustified heartache on their family. "It's really hard not to have your mum with you," 14-year-old Jacqueline said. "I miss everything about her, our daily routines - everything." Angel, 16, said: "The house is really empty - you can feel it. I miss my mum but at the same time I'm out here fighting for my mum and my community." The authorities had known their mother was illegally residing in the United States since 2008 when she was convicted of faking a social security number to gain employment.

Jaqueline and Angel speak during a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington Credit: AP

She had been allowed to stay and bring up her teenage children - providing she checked in at her local Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) office in Phoenix, Arizona at least once a year. But this year was different. When she went in to check in as usual on February 8, Ms Rayos was separated from her family and taken into custody. For hours, hundreds of protesters - including Angel and Jacqueline - surrounded the van carrying her in a desperate attempt to block the deportation, chanting: “Let her go, set her free.” By the following morning, Ms Rayos was no longer in the United States. The mother-of-two's deportation signals a shift in priorities for immigration agents, newly emboldened and empowered under President Trump. The Obama administration prioritised the deportation of people who were violent offenders. But President Trump's executive order on January 25 expanded their reach, making it clear agents can target any undocumented immigrants who have been convicted of any criminal offence.

Trump in National Harbor, Maryland on 24 February Credit: PA

Ms Rayos's deportation has spread fear through the community she was forced to leave behind. Her undocumented friends and neighbours now believe it is too risky to even go shopping, forcing many into a self-imposed house arrest. Angel and Jacqueline took their first ever flight to be in the same room as the president they blame for their mother's plight and their community's fear.

A peaceful protest against Trump's immigration policy Credit: AP