'Multiple injuries' reported after car ploughs into Mardi Gras parade

Several people have been injured after a car ploughed into a marching band during the Gulf Shores Mardi Gras parade in Alabama.

At least nine members of a local school were among the injured - some critically - after the car allegedly "mowed over" the group on Tuesday morning, according to local media.

City spokesman Grant Brown confirmed the vehicle was involved in the parade and accelerated before hitting the band from behind.

He said: "A teenage band has just started to march down the parade route when they were struck from behind. The vehicle was a part of the parade."