Nicola Sturgeon: Scotland standing at a Brexit 'crossroads'

Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has said the country is standing at a Brexit "crossroads" and must choose whether or not it wants to be part of a post-Brexit UK.

Ms Sturgeon used a speech in Edinburgh to argue that a second independence referendum was potentially "the only way" for Scotland to have a say in the negotiations.

She said that "in the absence of compromise" another independence vote "may offer the only way in which our voice can be heard, our interests protected, and our values upheld."

In an address to the David Hume Institute, Ms Sturgeon said that events before, during and after the Brexit vote demonstrated that "the democratic deficit which fuelled the demand for a Scottish Parliament in the 1980s and 1990s has opened up again".