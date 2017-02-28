- ITV Report
Nicola Sturgeon: Scotland standing at a Brexit 'crossroads'
Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has said the country is standing at a Brexit "crossroads" and must choose whether or not it wants to be part of a post-Brexit UK.
Ms Sturgeon used a speech in Edinburgh to argue that a second independence referendum was potentially "the only way" for Scotland to have a say in the negotiations.
She said that "in the absence of compromise" another independence vote "may offer the only way in which our voice can be heard, our interests protected, and our values upheld."
In an address to the David Hume Institute, Ms Sturgeon said that events before, during and after the Brexit vote demonstrated that "the democratic deficit which fuelled the demand for a Scottish Parliament in the 1980s and 1990s has opened up again".
Ms Sturgeon also warned that the powers of the Scottish Parliament at Holyrood were at risk from the Conservative government following the vote to leave the European Union.
She added: "As a result of the Brexit vote, we, Scotland and the UK, stand now at a crossroads. Decisions taken in the months to come will reshape our economy, our society and our place in the world. In short they will shape the kind of country we're going to be.
"The question is should we decide for ourselves which path to take or are we willing to have that path decided for us? We may all offer different answers to that question but surely the choice should be ours."
Scottish Labour leader Kezia Dugdale accused Ms Sturgeon of "ridiculous scaremongering" while Scottish Conservative leader Ruth Davidson described the speech as "hyperbole" and "synthetic grievance".
A UK Government spokesman said: "These claims completely misrepresent the UK Government's position.
"We have been very clear that no decisions currently taken by Holyrood will be taken away."