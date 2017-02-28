- ITV Report
-
Pets At Home recall cat food 'which could make animals collapse and fit'
Pets At Home has recalled a number of dry cat food products and issued a warning to owners after three cats became seriously ill.
The store said that several brands of AVA dry cat food had insufficient levels of thiamine (vitamin B1) which could leave animals malnourished.
The four products being recalled are all dry cat foods produced under the AVA brand. They are:
- AVA Mature Cat Chicken 2kg
- AVA Mature Cat Chicken 4kg
- AVA Senior Cat Chicken 2kg
- AVA Adult Cat Neutered Indoor 1.5kg
A recall notice said that anyone whose pet becomes ill after eating the affected foods should seek immediate veterinary advice.
People who have bought the affected cat foods should dispose of it and return the bag for a refund, they added.