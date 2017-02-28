Police detain 99-year-old woman to let her fulfil a bucket-list dream

Police in the Netherlands have helped a 99-year-old woman fulfil a bucket-list dream by letting her spend time in a police cell.

Annie, who has never been in trouble with the law, reportedly told a police officer of her wish to spend time in a police cell after reporting a crime.

Officers at Nijmegen Zuid station, a town 75 miles south-east of Amsterdam, were moved by her story and helped her achieve "one of her last wishes".