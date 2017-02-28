- ITV Report
Police detain 99-year-old woman to let her fulfil a bucket-list dream
Police in the Netherlands have helped a 99-year-old woman fulfil a bucket-list dream by letting her spend time in a police cell.
Annie, who has never been in trouble with the law, reportedly told a police officer of her wish to spend time in a police cell after reporting a crime.
Officers at Nijmegen Zuid station, a town 75 miles south-east of Amsterdam, were moved by her story and helped her achieve "one of her last wishes".
In a post uploaded to their Facebook account, Politie Nijmegen-Zuid said they let Annie sit in the cell with handcuffs on - to her obvious delight.
Social media users were quick to praise the police force for letting her achieve her dream.
Their post has been liked thousands of times, with one user commenting: "Brilliant! Doing the time without the crime. Congratulations!", whilst another added: "Well done, Annie, well done Dutch police!!"