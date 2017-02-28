President Trump blames Obama for leaks and protests

President Donald Trump has said that he believes Barack Obama is "behind" the leaks from the White House, and rising protests in America, in an interview with Fox and Friends.

Asked whether he thought Mr Obama was behind the protests which have seen voters around the country turn up and confront representatives at town hall sessions, he said he did.

He was asked: "It turns out [Obama's] organisation seems to do a lot of these organizing to some of the protests that these Republicans are seeing around the country against you. Do you believe President Obama is behind it and if he is, is that a violation of the so-called unsaid presidents' code?"

In response, Mr Trump said: "I think that President Obama is behind it, because his people are certainly behind it, and some of the leaks possibly come from that group.

"In terms of him being behind things, that's politics, and it will probably continue."