Sir Philip Green agrees to pay £363 million to rescue BHS pension fund

Retail mogul Sir Philip Green has agreed to pay £363 million to rescue the BHS pension scheme.

He said that the amount, which is less than the £571 million deficit the company was left with when it went bankrupt last year, represents a "significantly better" outcome than the schemes in the Pension Protection Fund (PPF).

The collapse of the high-street giant last April left thousands without jobs, and the deficit in the pension scheme affected around 22,000 holders.

The fallout sparked a lengthy parliamentary inquiry and left its high-profile former owners potentially facing a criminal investigation.

MPs also called for the billionaire to have his knighthood taken away.

But Sir Philip said that the settlement brings "this matter to a conclusion" and apologised to affected pensioners.

Sir Philip said: "I have today made a voluntary contribution of up to £363 million to enable the trustees of the BHS pension schemes to achieve a significantly better outcome than the schemes entering the Pension Protection Fund, which was the goal from the outset.

"The settlement follows lengthy, complex discussions with the Pensions Regulator and the PPF, both of which are satisfied with the solution that has been offered.

"To achieve a significantly better outcome than entering the PPF, the contribution required to achieve this long-term solution was arrived at by the actuaries for both The Regulator and the Trustees."