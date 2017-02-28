SpaceX to fly tourists to the moon in 2018

SpaceX will fly two people to the moon next year - a feat not attempted since Nasa's Apollo heyday nearly 50 years ago.

The pair, who know each other, have already paid a "significant deposit" to take the week-long trip.

But their identities and exactly how much they have paid will not be publicly revealed, SpaceX founder Elon Musk said.

All he would say was that they were "not from Hollywood" suggesting they are not celebrities.

The space tourists will receive extensive training before the 240,000 mile flight.

Their journey will see them make them a long loop around the moon, skimming its surface and then going up to 400,000 miles further.

However, the mission will not involve a lunar landing.