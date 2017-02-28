Travel firms promise change to advice given to passengers after ITV News holiday investigation

Travel firms will implement travel advice change after an ITV News investigation. Credit: ITV News

An ITV News investigation into what customers are told about terror risks has led to promises of change at some of Britain's biggest travel firms. To discover what information customers are getting we sent undercover researchers into a sample of well known travel agents. The bad news is that we found that some didn't even communicate the very basics when asked about trips. The good news is that changes are "imminent". We started our investigation with an inquiry about Nairobi, capital of Kenya. The Foreign Office Travel Advice says "There is a heightened threat of terrorist attacks in Nairobi". In 2013 six British nationals were among 67 killed in a Nairobi Shopping mall attack. However, in a 26 minute conversation with a travel agent, she didn’t mention that Foreign Office advice - or where it could be found online. We visited a Virgin Holidays outlet.

Researcher: And what about Nairobi? Is that safe to roam around? To explore? Travel agent: It's Nairobi isn't it? It's Kenya. I can't give you that advice. I can't say to you, you're going to be fine." Later, our researcher asked about websites. Researcher: So that will direct us to any, like, extra sites that we need to go to for advice? Travel agent: This has some advisory notes. The advisory notes did not mention terror threats. Now, as a result of our findings, Virgin Holidays will change its policy. It already prompts people to check Foreign Office Advice at the time of placing a booking - that will now be highlighted earlier.

Next we asked about Yala, an area of south Thailand. The Foreign Office "advise against all but essential travel to the province". We visited STA Travel. Researcher: If we're going off the beaten track, is there any areas we should avoid, do you think? Travel agent: Not that I'm aware of Researcher: We'd be safe to roam around Thailand? Travel agent: Yeah I think so. I haven't heard anything bad at all. I'd be very comfortable with sending you on this kind of trip. STA travel told us it will now repeat training on this for all 300 of its travel staff. It has security advice on its website, with a link to foreign office information - which it also highlights in travel itineraries given before payment.

Our next inquiry concerns Istanbul in Turkey. The Foreign Office site says "there is a high threat from terrorism" - it details a nightclub attack which killed 39 in January. We visited a Thomas Cook outlet. The travel agent did point our researcher to the Foreign Office Advice site, but seems to suggest there's nothing much to worry about. Researcher: So, nothing to worry about in any of these sorts of areas? Travel agent: Not as of yet. Not at the moment, no. He referred to a brochure, but in 240 pages there is no reference to the terrorism safety advice.

Thomas Cook says security information is clearly signposted on its website. Credit: ITV News