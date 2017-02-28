Tunisia survivor: 'We didn't see police for hours'

The widow of a victim of the Tunisia beach attack has told how she did not see police "for hours" after the gunman opened fire.

Cheryl Stollery recalled how when she and her husband John, 58, heard shots, they began running away but the gunman ran past her.

She turned around to warn her husband, only to see he had been shot to the ground.

Speaking to ITV News, she said: "To be quite frank, for hours I didn't see any police. Didn't see any national guard. The only time that I saw them, and heard helicopters, was after the event.

"We were all in the hotel and we were ushered into the dining room, which was a glass-fronted area - which wasn't necessarily a very safe place to be."