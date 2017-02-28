Tunisia attack survivors: 'So many lives could have been saved'

A couple who survived the Tunisia terror attack have said information that has come to light during the inquest into the deaths of 30 Britons killed in the beach massacre has upset and angered them. Tony and Christine Callaghan were both shot and injured when a gunman rampaged through the Sousse resort in June 2015. Mr Callaghan told ITV News that learning during the inquest of the slow response of Tunisian security forces and police in reaching the scene was frustrating. "Just to know they could have come to the hotel a bit sooner. They were armed officers, they could have encountered the gunman earlier, and I just think so many lives could have been saved," he said. "That gunman had 40-45 minutes to do exactly what he wanted, that particular day he ruled everybody. He did and went where he wanted to go - we were all in fear of him."

Gunman Seifeddine Rezgui carried out the attack at the Tunisian beach resort. Credit: AP

"And I just think it's sad when I think some lives could have been saved, some of the horrific injuries could have been avoided," Mr Callaghan continued. "It's things like that where I get frustrated and angry." His wife said she had had some "very dark moments" and found new information that came to light over the course of the inquest "really upsetting".

Mrs Callaghan said things that emerged during the inquest were really upsetting. Credit: ITV News

The Callaghans ran for their lives when Seifeddine Rezgui opened fire along with other panicked tourists. Mr Callaghan, who was shot in the leg, managed to barricade himself inside a room with five others, but his wife received a bullet wound in the corridor. The 64-year-old initially thought his wife made it to the room with him, and has previously described his guilt at discovering she was on the other side of the door "screaming for help". Mrs Callaghan's thigh bone was shattered in the attack and she has had to undergo a number of operations since. "It's a miracle I'm here really. If that bullet had gone a little bit higher to my chest area, I wouldn't be here talking to you now," she told ITV News.

'We've got to move on with our lives'

Mr Callaghan said in the aftermath of the attack that he vowed to his wife of 46 years they would "get through this together". "We can't be stuck back at that day. We've got to move on with our lives," he said. "We realise just how fortunate we were to be allowed to come home when so many didn't, which we feel devastated for those families." He added: "There are many tears, don't get me wrong. There will be in the future." Mr Callaghan said that just being able to console each other had helped the couple move on from haunting memories of the attack.

Floral tributes left at the scene of the attack at the five-star Riu Imperial Marhaba Hotel Credit: PA