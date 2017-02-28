Tunisia victim Scott Chalkley's sons on losing their 'best friend'

Ross and Brad Naylor lost their father Scott in the Tunisia terror attack in 2015. Credit: ITV News

The sons of Scott Chalkley, who died in the Tunisia beach massacre along with his partner Sue Davey, have spoken about their ongoing struggle coming to terms with their father's death. Mr Chalkley, 42, and Ms Davey, 43, had been relaxing on a sun-lounger when Seifeddine Rezgui opened fire at the resort of Sousse on June 26, 2015.

Scott Chalkley was on holiday in Tunisia with his partner Sue Davey Credit: Ross Naylor

Their families had desperately tried to find out news of the couple's whereabouts when they learned of the attack, but were unable to contact them. Describing the moment that it began to dawn on him his father may have been one of the 38 victims, Ross told ITV News: "The earliest time for me when I got that gut feeling was when there were people on the news, tourists, British people in the lobbies of the hotels, so they'd obviously been put in lobbies to be safe and I'm thinking 'so where's he then? Surely, he's in the lobby of this hotel.' "And then a bit later on the Saturday they're already flying people home, so I'm sort of thinking by now he would have found some way of messaging or calling us to let us know he's OK and he's coming home."

He added: "Then the evening wears on and you're getting the phone call from the police saying we need to come round to your house and speak with you. "At that point they're not coming here to give us good news, they're coming here to tell us the worse."

Ross Chalkley pictured with his father Credit: Family handout

Describing his father as a "cheeky chappy," Ross compared their relationship with that of best friends. Brad Naylor added: "He was a dad to us, he did love and care for us, but his attitude towards things, you'd think 'yes, he's my mate.'" Ross went on: "Literally every person who knew him that didn't really know me, or even if they did know me, one of the first things they'd ever say to me is 'everything he did was for me and Brad.' "It was quite nice hearing that really. That was something you knew he did but he wouldn't admit it, and it was just nice to hear from other people."

Scott Chalkley with his sons Brad (left) and Ross (right). Credit: Family handout

'He was like a mentor'

Ross also described his father as a mentor and said he missed being able to turn to him for advice. "He was like a mentor in a way...He'd weigh the pros and cons for me and make me think in a different light," Ross said. "There have been times since that have come up, life decisions, when I've been like the one person that I need advice from is no longer there." He added: "It's made me grow up a little bit because I'm just like 'I need to start making decisions on my own.' "That hits you a bit... obviously it's not everyday but when stuff does come up you're reminded of that, and you're like where's that person when I need them."

The brothers also admitted they were still struggling to come to terms with their father's death. Brad said in the beginning he had tried to put on a "brave face" for mother and brother but recently the feelings of loss had caught up with him, and he had felt in a "lower position than he was back then". "There have been days when I've been worse than those first couple of weeks," Ross said. He went on: "I never appreciated what a good man he was. Hopefully I'll become a father and a good dad myself one day. " Brad described how he would cherish the memories and the good times they had had. "He always looked out for us too, especially me as I'm the younger of the two," Brad said.