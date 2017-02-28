- ITV Report
Nearly two fifths of drivers 'unaware of tough new penalties for using phone at the wheel'
Nearly two fifths of drivers are unaware of tough new sanctions coming into force this week for using a mobile phone at the wheel, a survey suggests.
Anyone caught using a device on the road from tomorrow onwards can be hit with a fine of at least £200 and six penalty points - double the previous sanctions.
But 39% of respondents were unaware of the imminent change in a survey for Co-op insurance last week.
It revealed nearly a third were willing to admit having used a phone while driving.
More than half also said they did not believe the extra penalties would be enough to stop people from using their mobiles illegally, with 67% saying that offenders should be banned from driving.
Just under a quarter - 24% of respondents - said they thought the new rules would help deter them from breaking the law in the survey of 1,500 people taken last week.
Among those who admitted to using to using their phones while driving, 16% said they did it a few times a week and 6% said it happened every day.
The most common reason given was to make and receive calls (73%) or to use their phone as a sat nav device (28%).
However nearly a quarter (23%) confessed they had written texts or emails at the wheel, 8% said they had read the news while driving and 7% said they had used their mobile to take a selfie.
James Hillon, Head of Products at Co-op Insurance, said that using a phone while driving "can seriously impact a motorist’s ability to drive safely".
"Despite this, a third of drivers have admitted that they use their phones behind the wheel for a range of reasons from not having enough time in the day, to not wanting to be bored in a traffic jam," he said.
"We welcome the penalty change and believe that anything that may lead to safer roads and communities in the UK can only be a good thing. However only time will tell what the impact of this penalty increase will be.”