Nearly two fifths of drivers 'unaware of tough new penalties for using phone at the wheel'

Nearly two fifths of drivers are unaware of tough new sanctions coming into force this week for using a mobile phone at the wheel, a survey suggests.

Anyone caught using a device on the road from tomorrow onwards can be hit with a fine of at least £200 and six penalty points - double the previous sanctions.

But 39% of respondents were unaware of the imminent change in a survey for Co-op insurance last week.

It revealed nearly a third were willing to admit having used a phone while driving.

More than half also said they did not believe the extra penalties would be enough to stop people from using their mobiles illegally, with 67% saying that offenders should be banned from driving.