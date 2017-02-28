Two women charged with murder of North Korean leader's half-brother

Two women have been charged with murder over the death of the North Korean leader's half-brother in an alleged assassination using a deadly nerve poison.

Kim Jong-nam collapsed and died shortly after he was attacked with the deadly toxin VX nerve agent in Kuala Lumpur airport on February 13.

One of the two women facing court, Indonesian Siti Aisyah, has said she believed she was taking part in a harmless prank for a TV show.

She has been charged with murder alongside Vietnamese national Doan Thi Huong.

Malaysian prosecutor Mohamed Apandi Ali said both women would face a mandatory death sentence if convicted.

Two other suspects have been arrested - a Malaysian who is out on bail and a North Korean who remains in custody. Prosecutors said they have not yet decided to press charges on either.