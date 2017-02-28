What is the official travel advice for Britons' most popular holiday destinations?

Flowers laid at the site of the attack in Tunisia Credit: PA

The Foreign Office has come under fire for not updating its travel advice on Tunisia in the wake of a terrorist attack, just before an attack on Sousse killed 30 British citizens. The wording on the advice site at the time said: "Attacks could be indiscriminate, including in places visited by foreigners." The Foreign Office defended keeping the travel advice the same, saying that other countries whose citizens were killed in the first attack kept their advice the same - the only country to update travel advice was Poland. The top destination for British holidaymakers in 2015 was Spain, followed by France and Italy, according to the Office of National Statistics. Here, we look at the top ten holiday destinations for Britons, in order, and what the British Foreign Office advises visitors.

General view of Madrid, Spain Credit: PA

Spain

The British Foreign Office say that there is a "general" threat from terrorism in Spain at the moment, due to a global threat of terrorism against UK interests and British nationals. "The Basque terrorist organisation ETA has been less active in recent years and has not mounted any attacks since 2009. In October 2011 ETA announced a 'definitive cessation of armed activity'. ETA's last major attack was in 2006. British Nationals have not been a target of ETA terrorism."

The Eiffel Tower in Paris Credit: PA

France

The British Foreign Office says there is a "high" threat from terrorism in France. "Due to ongoing threats to France by Islamist terrorist groups, and recent French military intervention against Daesh (formerly referred to as ISIL), the French government has warned the public to be especially vigilant and has reinforced its security measures." France is under a national state of emergency, which has been extended until 15 July 2017.

The leaning Tower of Pisa in Italy Credit: PA

Italy

There is a "general" threat from terrorism in Italy, according to Foreign Office travel advice. The advice also mentions strong earthquakes in January in the regions of Lazio, Abruzzo and Marche. There was also an earthquake last year which killed 300 people. Tourists are advised to look at the Italian Civil Protection website to find out what they should do before, during, and after an earthquake.

The Ha'penny bridge in Dublin Credit: PA

Ireland

There is an "underlying" threat from terrorism in Ireland at the moment, according to the Foreign Office. Travel advice also suggests visitors take a form of photo identification with them, as well as double-checking new drink driving limits.

New York City skyline Credit: PA

USA

There is a "general" threat of terrorism in the United States. British visitors need prior authorisation to enter the United States, either through a visa, a permanent residency card, or a visa waiver program. President Trump's travel ban - even though it has been overturned - may mean exact visa and entry requirements could change at short notice. The Foreign Office also warns of extreme weather which can potentially cause delays, and say there is a risk of Zika virus transmission in Florida, Texas (Cameron County only), Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands.

Madeira, Portugal Credit: PA

Portugal

There is an "underlying" threat of terrorism in Portugal. Travel advice also warns visitors to be careful of street crime.

The Brandenburg Gate in Berlin Credit: PA

Germany

There is a "high" threat from terrorism in Germany, according to British Foreign Office travel advice. "The German government has announced that increased security has been put in place as a precaution at public buildings, major events, transport hubs and large public gatherings."

Amsterdam in the Netherlands Credit: PA

Netherlands

There is a "general" threat from terrorism in the Netherlands, according to the British Foreign Office, but it notes "most visits are trouble-free". It also warns that several people have died after buying "a substance which is sold as cocaine, but is actually white heroin".

Tourists at the Parthenon at the Acropolis in Athens Credit: PA

Greece

There is a "general" threat from terrorism and "acts of political violence". It also notes that there are frequently strikes, which can cause travel disruption, and that political demonstrations take place at short notice.

The Palace of Culture and Science in Warsaw, Poland Credit: PA

Poland