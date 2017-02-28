Winter is far from over

After bright, clear, crisp but a freezing, frosty and icy start with temperatures as low as -8c last night - a cold day ahead.

Staying sunny through Scotland and eastern England but rain will soon move in from the west to affect southern counties, with hail, thunder and sleety snow in places. Hot on a its heels anther bath of wet weather into the north-west - brisk winds and further sleet and snow for some here.

Temperatures not much above freezing point and feeling bitter with cloud, wet, wintry weather.

Tonight as temperatures slide below freezing again, frost and ice set to return.