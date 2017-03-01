Actor Orlando Bloom splits from pop star Katy Perry

Orlando Bloom has reportedly split from US pop star Katy Perry.

The duo had been dating for little more than year and were spotted together at the Vanity Fair Oscars after-party on Sunday night.

In a joint statement to Us Weekly, they revealed they were taking a break from their relationship.

A representative told the publication: "Before rumours or falsifications get out of hand we can confirm that Orlando and Katy are taking respectful, loving space at this time."

British actor Bloom, 40, and Perry, 32, went public with their relationship in January last year and spent Christmas visiting poorly children in hospital.

The couple dressed up as Santa and Mrs Claus as they visited youngsters at the Children's Hospital of Los Angeles.

On Tuesday, Bloom posed with Perry's dog Nugget in an Instagram photo with the caption "a mighty heart".

Bloom has a son with supermodel ex-wife Miranda Kerr while Perry was previously married to British comedian Russell Brand.