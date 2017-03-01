Best Picture error: PwC pair 'will not work at Oscars again'

PwC's Martha Ruiz and Brian Cullinan arrive at the Oscars with the envelopes. Credit: AP

The two accountants responsible for presiding over the best picture mistake will not work at the Oscars again, the film academy president said. Cheryl Boone Isaacs also said the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences' relationship with PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC), the accounting firm responsible for the integrity of the awards, remains under review.

La La Land producer Jordan Horowitz eventually revealed Moonlight as the winner of Best Picture. Credit: AP

Brian Cullinan and Martha Ruiz, from PwC, personally oversaw the vote counting, with Mr Cullinan handing an incorrect winner's card to presenters Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway on the evening. The error led to La La Land being mistakenly announced as the winner. It was the biggest blunder in the 89-year history of the Academy Awards.

Fred Berger, producer of La La Land, during his acceptance speech. Credit: AP

Ms Boone Isaacs said Mr Cullinan was distracted after he had just tweeted a picture of Emma Stone backstage minutes before handing over the incorrect envelope. Organisers were forced to halt their acceptance speech before La La Land producer Jordan Horowitz revealed the correct card to the shocked audience. He said: "There's a mistake. Moonlight, you guys won best picture," he said. "This is no joke. I'm afraid they read the wrong thing."

Warren Beatty exits the stage after announcing the award for best picture. Credit: AP