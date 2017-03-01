- ITV Report
Best Picture error: PwC pair 'will not work at Oscars again'
The two accountants responsible for presiding over the best picture mistake will not work at the Oscars again, the film academy president said.
Cheryl Boone Isaacs also said the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences' relationship with PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC), the accounting firm responsible for the integrity of the awards, remains under review.
Brian Cullinan and Martha Ruiz, from PwC, personally oversaw the vote counting, with Mr Cullinan handing an incorrect winner's card to presenters Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway on the evening.
The error led to La La Land being mistakenly announced as the winner.
It was the biggest blunder in the 89-year history of the Academy Awards.
Ms Boone Isaacs said Mr Cullinan was distracted after he had just tweeted a picture of Emma Stone backstage minutes before handing over the incorrect envelope.
Organisers were forced to halt their acceptance speech before La La Land producer Jordan Horowitz revealed the correct card to the shocked audience.
He said: "There's a mistake. Moonlight, you guys won best picture," he said. "This is no joke. I'm afraid they read the wrong thing."
At the time, PwC said: "The presenters had mistakenly been given the wrong category envelope and when discovered, was immediately corrected.
"We... deeply regret that this occurred."