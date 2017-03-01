Boots to close 220 in-store photo labs, risking 400 jobs

Boots has said that it is planning to close 220 of its 320 in-store photo labs across the UK, putting 400 jobs at risk.

The beauty retailer made the decision as traditional photo printing has declined in the wake of disruption from digital photography.

Staff affected by the proposals were told on Wednesday and will take part in a consultation process which is expected to last until August.

The chain is aiming to shut all 220 labs in the next five months.

In a statement Boots said: "To continue to focus on the customer demand for instant kiosks to print photos and order photo gifts, Boots UK is removing 220 photo labs from stores, and has announced changes to the in-store photo teams.

"Impacted colleagues will be offered retraining and redeployment to other roles where possible. However, some roles may be made redundant."

"Our focus will now be on supporting any impacted colleagues through this, as we continue to transform our photo offer."

The company said it would continue offering photo services at the remaining 100 photo labs as well as instant photo kiosks at 1,000 of its stores.

The company has not said which locations will be affected.