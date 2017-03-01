Bridgend Ford workers consider options over job losses

Hundreds of workers in a Ford plant in South Wales are concerned about the future as the car company said it had drawn up plans to shut the plant.

The Sigma engine, which is made at the factory in Bridgend, is being phased out by the company, and Ford is concerned that the plant is less efficient than others.

They say they have drawn up plans to phase out 1,160 jobs at the plant, cutting the workforce down to just 600.

Ford employee Chris Holmes, who works at the Bridgend plant, said: "Morale is low at the moment. Morale is very low on the shop floor, but between us all we are confident that we can turn it around."

Unite General Secretary Len McCluskey said the union had not made the threat of a strike, adding that although it is a potential option on the table, "members will determine what route they want to go down".