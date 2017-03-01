- ITV Report
-
Call for ban on super-strength white cider after death of girl, 16
An MP has called for a ban on super-strength cider following the death of a 16-year-old girl who drank 1.5 litres of the beverage at a party.
Labour's Mary Glindon raised the case of teenager Megan Craig-Wilkinson in the Commons as she pushed for a change in the law at Prime Minister's Questions today.
The North Tyneside teenager was found dead in bed after drinking half a litre bottle of cheap white cider at a New Year's party.
Ms Glindon urged Theresa May to take action to protect other young people.
The Prime Minister offered "deepest sympathies" to the teenager's family and said the Government recognised that Ms Glindon had raised an "important issue".
She said the Government had taken action to address the issue, with strong ciders already facing higher rates of tax than equivalent lower strength products.
Education could also play a role, she added, telling MPs it is important young people are made aware of the "dangers and the harms of alcohol misuse".