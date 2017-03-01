Call for ban on super-strength white cider after death of girl, 16

An MP has called for a ban on super-strength cider following the death of a 16-year-old girl who drank 1.5 litres of the beverage at a party.

Labour's Mary Glindon raised the case of teenager Megan Craig-Wilkinson in the Commons as she pushed for a change in the law at Prime Minister's Questions today.

The North Tyneside teenager was found dead in bed after drinking half a litre bottle of cheap white cider at a New Year's party.

Ms Glindon urged Theresa May to take action to protect other young people.