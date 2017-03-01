- ITV Report
Chinese government to get 30 million children playing football in two years
Football is big business, and in China, it is getting even bigger.
Carlos Tevez is the highest paid player in the world, having moved from Argentinian side Boca Juniors to Shanghai Shenhua for a reported £71 million, earning a reported £615,000 per week.
But it is not just players coming to the ends of their careers that are being tempted into a move to the Far East by the money, but younger players too.
Just months ago, Brazilian midfielder Oscar, moved from Chelsea to Shanghai for £60 million, at the age of 25.
The huge sums of money being pumped into the top of Chinese football, is also being met at its roots.
The Chinese Government has ruled that every school in China must introduce football into their curriculum, with the target of getting 30 million students playing the game within the next two years, with the aim of success through mass participation.
As football coach Jiang Honhjie explained: "China's population is huge, so the more people we get playing, the more future stars we will have."
The vast amounts of money being spent on Chinese football is reaping the rewards of attracting top players.
Mark Dreyer, a journalist for China Sports Inside explained: "Three-years-ago it would have been unthinkable, now Ronaldo's agent is having to deny stories about him being offered huge sums.
"The fact that Rooney's agent is actually travelling to China to see if these offers are real at all, shows you that a move, if not probable at this stage, is definitely possible."