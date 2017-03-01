Chinese government to get 30 million children playing football in two years

Football is big business, and in China, it is getting even bigger.

Carlos Tevez is the highest paid player in the world, having moved from Argentinian side Boca Juniors to Shanghai Shenhua for a reported £71 million, earning a reported £615,000 per week.

But it is not just players coming to the ends of their careers that are being tempted into a move to the Far East by the money, but younger players too.

Just months ago, Brazilian midfielder Oscar, moved from Chelsea to Shanghai for £60 million, at the age of 25.