Corrie McKeague hunt: Police arrest man on suspicion of attempting to pervert course of justice

Police investigating the disappearance of RAF serviceman Corrie McKeague have arrested a man on suspicion of attempting to pervert the course of justice.

Suffolk Police said the man was arrested on Wednesday and is being questioned over "information provided to the investigation."

Mr McKeague, 23, from Fife, has been missing since September 24 last year.

He vanished during a night out with friends in Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk.

Officers confirmed that the individual arrested was not the driver of a bin lorry which collected refuse from the area where Mr McKeague was last seen.