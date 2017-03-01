- ITV Report
Corrie McKeague hunt: Police arrest man on suspicion of attempting to pervert course of justice
Police investigating the disappearance of RAF serviceman Corrie McKeague have arrested a man on suspicion of attempting to pervert the course of justice.
Suffolk Police said the man was arrested on Wednesday and is being questioned over "information provided to the investigation."
Mr McKeague, 23, from Fife, has been missing since September 24 last year.
He vanished during a night out with friends in Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk.
Officers confirmed that the individual arrested was not the driver of a bin lorry which collected refuse from the area where Mr McKeague was last seen.
A search of that landfill site in Milton is likely to commence in the next seven days, officers confirmed.
Police have now also issued moving footage of two remaining individuals seen on foot around the time of Mr McKeague's last confirmed sighting.
Detective Superintendent Katie Elliott said: “We are continuing to make progress on the investigation and we will be starting the landfill site search as soon as the preparatory work is complete.
"We have been carrying out a lot of enquiries behind the scenes and our work continues to find the truth about what happened to Corrie.”