Disney's new Beauty and the Beast film will feature a gay storyline

Josh Gad, who plays LeFou, and Gaston actor Luke Evans. Credit: AP

Disney's new Beauty and the Beast live-action film will feature a gay romance, its director has said. Bill Condon revealed the groundbreaking plot, which is thought to be the first ever specifically gay storyline in a Disney film, in an interview for Attitude magazine. The story centres Belle's frustrated suitor Gaston, played by Luke Evans, and his manservant LeFou, played by Josh Gad.

Le Fou is somebody who on one day wants to be Gaston and on another day wants to kiss Gaston. He's confused about what he wants. It's somebody who's just realising that he has these feelings. And Josh makes something really subtle and delicious out of it. And that's what has its pay-off at the end, which I don't want to give away. But it is a nice, exclusively gay moment in a Disney movie. – Bill Condon

The storyline will be a side-plot to the main story around Belle, played by Emma Watson, and Dan Stevens as the Beast. A trailer clip released for the film shows LeFou extravagantly praising Gaston - who seems to revel in the attention.