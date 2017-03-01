- ITV Report
Disney's new Beauty and the Beast film will feature a gay storyline
Disney's new Beauty and the Beast live-action film will feature a gay romance, its director has said.
Bill Condon revealed the groundbreaking plot, which is thought to be the first ever specifically gay storyline in a Disney film, in an interview for Attitude magazine.
The story centres Belle's frustrated suitor Gaston, played by Luke Evans, and his manservant LeFou, played by Josh Gad.
The storyline will be a side-plot to the main story around Belle, played by Emma Watson, and Dan Stevens as the Beast.
A trailer clip released for the film shows LeFou extravagantly praising Gaston - who seems to revel in the attention.
Mr Condon said that the film has always struck a chord with gay audiences.
"Belle is seen as a bit of a freak within her community, this girl who reads and invents things and is a bit too clever for the local establishment," he said.
"And Beast is obviously persecuted because of his appearance."
Watson has also said that she wanted to make her character more feminist, adding she hoped audiences would see more of what motivated Belle and made her different.
The news follows reports a Disney XD show, Star Vs The Forces Of Evil, aired its first gay cartoon kiss.