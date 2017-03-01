Facebook offers new tools to help prevent suicides

Facebook is rolling out tools to help prevent suicides including options allowing users to report worrying live videos after a number of users streamed themselves taking their own life in recent months.

Engineers are also working on artificial intelligence which could help identify concerning posts and automatically offer mental health resources, the company announced in a blog post.

The post said that suicide is the second highest cause of death for people aged between 15-29 - but research showed that offering contact from friends and family was one of the most effective ways to prevent it.

Facebook has previously announced tools that allow friends to report posts which are concerning. It then sends the user a confidential message offering to help them reach out to friends or access helplines.

The new features build on that by: