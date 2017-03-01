Family heartbroken over mother's death while waiting for NHS critical care bed

Fighting for survival in hospital after a sudden stroke, the only thing on 58 year old Teresa Dennett's mind was her young grandson Leo. His mum, Maryanne Mason, faced the heart breaking task of asking her mother whether she wanted to undergo emergency neurosurgery. With pressure building on the brain, she knew Teresa was unlikely to survive without some kind of neurological disability. Her mother's response was immediate. Maryanne told ITV News "I went in to speak to her and took her by her hand as at the time she couldn't open her eyes and wasn't very responsive. "I asked her the question 'Mum, do you want to have surgery? Squeeze my hand to say yes." She squeezed my hand. She said 'Yes'. She said 'Leo'."

Maryanne Mason is still coming to terms with the way her mother died. Credit: ITV News

But the operation didn't happen. The nearest specialist unit at Nottingham University Hospitals explained its intensive care unit was full, with another patient forced to remain in the operating theatre's recovery area. Maryanne was forced to watch in horror as doctors at Kings Mill Hospital in Nottinghamshire tried desperately to find another hospital that could operate. The next nearest, Sheffield Teaching Hospital, insisted it was Nottingham's responsibility. A Freedom of Information request, sent later by Teresa's family, revealed Sheffield had both surgeons and intensive care beds available, although the hospital now insists they didn't have "a level 3 neuro surgery ITU Bed". However a spokesperson told ITV News "If we had received confirmation back to us direct that Nottingham could not undertake the surgery, we would have accepted Mrs Dennett".

Teresa Dennett needed to undergo emergency neurosurgery after a stroke. Credit: ITV News / Family Photo

What is clear is that a shortage of local beds and vital shortcomings in communication cost Teresa Dennett her only chance of survival. As the hours ticked by on February 6th last year, the mother-of-two simply ran out of time. A year on, her daughter still can't hold back the tears as she remembers what happened. She said "I could see how hard the doctor at Kings Mill was trying to get the surgery. He stood at the nurses station calling hospital after hospital. "For him then to take us into a room to tell us my mum had deteriorated so much the operation would no longer be possible .... I had to go and tell her and have her cry in my arms to hear I couldn't save her."

Nottingham University Hospitals and Sheffield have apologised. Credit: ITV News

Maryanne still works at Kings Mill Hospital where she believes doctors did their best. But she and her brother David are still struggling to understand why a lack of beds and an argument over catchment areas cost their mother her life. Both Nottingham University Hospitals and Sheffield have apologised for not undertaking the operation and have promised to work on improving emergency transfers. But the Coroner who examined Teresa's death wrote to NHS England (NHSE) pointing out other lives could be at risk. Its the second time in as many months a Coroner has warned NHSE about bed availability to prevent further deaths. In response NHSE Medical Director, Bruce Keogh, has sent a letter to all hospitals warning that: "The lack of critical care beds must not be a reason for refusing admission for patients requiring urgent surgery". But he continues "This should not exclude co operation between neighbouring units." That doesn't address the repeated warnings from intensive care specialists in England who claim their units are now pushed to the limit.

Neurosurgeon Dr Richard Kerr spoke to ITV News about NHS pressures. Credit: ITV News